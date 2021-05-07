JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.02 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

