JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Sohu.com worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

