JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $428,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares during the period.

NYSE BST opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

