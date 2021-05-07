JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $30.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.18 billion and the highest is $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $120.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $161.24. 13,317,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,890,728. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

