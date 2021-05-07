JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.