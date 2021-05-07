JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 36,391 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of PlayAGS worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

