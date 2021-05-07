JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

