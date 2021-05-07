JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 1.5% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $66.54 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 387,915,107 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

