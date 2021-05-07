JustInvest LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $141.46 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.