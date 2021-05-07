JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $318.16 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.