JustInvest LLC Invests $622,000 in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $59.88.

