JustInvest LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.55 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

