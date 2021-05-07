JustLiquidity Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.61 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $74.64 or 0.00128515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00262769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.83 or 0.01160150 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.37 or 0.00751309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.01 or 1.00276922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

