Kadena Price Tops $1.17 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $139.30 million and approximately $324,334.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,384,244 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.