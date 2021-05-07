Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Trading Up 4.4%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 9,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 68,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

About Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

