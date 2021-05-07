Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $39.47 on Monday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

