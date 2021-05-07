Kattana Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Kattana has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $133,445.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $14.68 or 0.00025878 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.69 or 0.01154408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.00771728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.79 or 1.00083381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

