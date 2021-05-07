Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $477.10 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00011798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $477.10 million and $156.61 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.00338838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,335,954 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

