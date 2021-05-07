Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00332906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

