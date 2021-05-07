KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $8,027,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $48.78 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

