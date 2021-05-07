KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

ATO opened at $103.35 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.