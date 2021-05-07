KBC Group NV Has $1.60 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $267.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

