KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BIO stock opened at $602.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.