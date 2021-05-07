KBC Group NV Sells 112,673 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VEON were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

