KBC Group NV Sells 23,157 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

TME stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

