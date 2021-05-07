KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $15.16. KDDI shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 59,681 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDDIY. Mizuho lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.