Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

UN01 stock opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

