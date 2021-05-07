KeyCorp Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

TMUS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.77. 56,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $138.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

