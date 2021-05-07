KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritor in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

