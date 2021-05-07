KeyCorp Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NYSE:WAB opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,584,000 after buying an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

