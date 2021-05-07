keyTango (TANGO) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $20,385.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,269 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.