Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

May 7th, 2021

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$19.27. 151,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,356. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.78 and a 1-year high of C$19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

