Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. Kimball International updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) EPS.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.86.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.