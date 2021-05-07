Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGSPY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

