Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

