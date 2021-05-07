Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

