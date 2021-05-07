Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($98.04).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €82.50 ($97.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.94. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

