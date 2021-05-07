KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

KKR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 85,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,770. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

