KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

KKR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

