Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87.04 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $87.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.32 or 0.01100710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00750469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,133.84 or 0.99771037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,563,612,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,242,448 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.