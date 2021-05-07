Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $234.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

