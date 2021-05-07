Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

