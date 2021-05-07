Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 15,240 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

