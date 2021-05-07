Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,712 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS opened at $361.24 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $366.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.95 and a 200-day moving average of $283.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.