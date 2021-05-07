Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 48,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.