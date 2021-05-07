Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,928 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,348 shares of company stock worth $1,812,273. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

