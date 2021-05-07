Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 1,354,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,689. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kohl’s by 85.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

