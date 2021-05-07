Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

