Komodo Price Hits $3.63 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00006409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $456.63 million and approximately $60.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00560065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00238190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00223928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010026 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004859 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,625,943 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

