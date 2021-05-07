Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stake Cut by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,194 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA comprises about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Kura Sushi USA worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

